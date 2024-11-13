Work underway to unblock KwaDukuza stormwater drain

The municipality said that during heavy downpours, business activity comes to a halt as water levels rise, flooding shops across Balcomb Street.

Spokesperson Sifiso Zulu says an assessment found that the two discharge points responsible for draining the area are routed along the railway line, causing delays in water drainage during storms.

He says they will have to clear the existing line and manhole.





"We have to work on clearing this stormwater line, which has been affected by debris. We have agreed to work with the owner of the scrapyard to be able to have access to the drain, which has been closed off by their fence.





"There are people who also connected their sewer lines to the stormwater system, which is unhygienic."





