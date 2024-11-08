eThekwini residents raise service delivery issues to cabinet

Locals gathered at Umnini Sports Field in Umgababa to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet about their concerns.





Ramaphosa and the national executive say they are there to listen to eThekwini residents’ daily struggles.





There were a few hiccups at the start of the Imbizo, with KZN premier Thami Ntuli's speech to residents being paused by sound system glitches.





The crowd filled the silence by breaking out into chants and song.





Once the problems were resolved and the programme resumed, crime, unemployment, the rising cost of living and matters concerning education were brought up.





The troubled eThekwini Municipality is one of the metros the President has been keeping a keen eye on as it tries to deal with a myriad of problems.





Some of the ministers who are accompanying Ramaphosa later took to the stage to respond to some of the complaints and issues.