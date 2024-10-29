Woman run over, shot dead in KZN
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A woman has been killed in Etete, near Shakaskraal, after being run over and shot.
Police were on the scene on the R102, where the incident took place on Tuesday morning.
IPPS spokesperson Sam Meyrick says they responded to reports of a shooting in the area, adding that witnesses have been speaking to emergency personnel about what happened.
"A woman walking along the R102 was struck by a motorist who, after crashing into another vehicle, returned to shoot the woman before fleeing. Sadly, the woman was declared deceased on the scene.
"SAPS, who was on the scene, will investigate the matter further."
