‘All we want is closure’ - Leyton Fynn parents
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
The parents of a Wentworth teenager who was
killed while walking home from school say all they want is closure.
The parents of a Wentworth teenager who was killed while walking home from school say all they want is closure.
Leyton Fynn was gunned down in June 2023.
In a Durban court on Monday, suspect Dondre Addison pleaded not guilty to shooting Leyton.
Addison said in court he knew nothing about the murder as he was asleep in his grandmother's house.
However, an eyewitness claimed to have seen the 18-year-old run up to the schoolboy and pull the trigger multiple times.
Leyton's father Tyron left the courtroom during the testimony, telling Newswatch later that it is difficult to relive the trauma of his son's death.
READ: Man accused of killing Wentworth teen pleads not guilty
"It hard to even explain. I always picture daily what happened to my kid and to go through this again knowing how innocent he was," said Tyron.
He said he is hopeful the truth will surface.
Leyton's mother, Gail Franks, hoped her son's death will help pave the way for change in Wentworth.
"People are frighten because their lives are in danger as the witness said that they can come do anything if they know who he is. They could go to his house and shoot him too," said Franks.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli visits Flag Farm in search of an office pet
Carmen Reddy joined Danny Guselli in search of an office pet for East Co...Danny Guselli 2 hours ago
-
Stacey Norman and J Sbu share their top fitness tips
Stacey and J Sbu are getting their summer bodies ready and have shared a...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago