‘All we want is closure’ - Leyton Fynn parents

Leyton Fynn was gunned down in June 2023.

In a Durban court on Monday, suspect Dondre Addison pleaded not guilty to shooting Leyton.

Addison said in court he knew nothing about the murder as he was asleep in his grandmother's house.

However, an eyewitness claimed to have seen the 18-year-old run up to the schoolboy and pull the trigger multiple times.

Leyton's father Tyron left the courtroom during the testimony, telling Newswatch later that it is difficult to relive the trauma of his son's death.

"It hard to even explain. I always picture daily what happened to my kid and to go through this again knowing how innocent he was," said Tyron.

He said he is hopeful the truth will surface.

Leyton's mother, Gail Franks, hoped her son's death will help pave the way for change in Wentworth.

"People are frighten because their lives are in danger as the witness said that they can come do anything if they know who he is. They could go to his house and shoot him too," said Franks.

