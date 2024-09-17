Woman, man killed in shooting at popular Florida Road eatery

Metro police and private security personnel raced to the scene in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says paramedics found four people lying on the ground at the popular establishment.

He says the woman, believed to have been in her thirties, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.





"Three males and one female had been shot. Unfortunately, the female believed to be in her thirties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and there was nothing paramedics could do for her, and she was declared deceased on the scene.

"The alleged suspect was in critical condition, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, and was rushed to hospital where he allegedly passed away a short while later. Two other men sustained gunshot wounds to their upper body and were transported to a nearby Hospital for the further care that they required.

"At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown; however, it is alleged it was a domestic dispute. however, SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further."





