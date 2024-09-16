Allegedly cop killer to appear in court

The suspect was arrested in a joint police operation in Johannesburg at the weekend.

Police had wanted the 30-year-old in both KZN and Gauteng.

It's reported he fled to KZN shortly after killing his neighbour but was arrested in Gauteng after being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Hawks’ spokesperson, Katlego Mogale, says they received information about the man's whereabouts in Jeppe.

READ: Mchunu proposes civil lawsuits against cop killers

"The suspect was also expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on the 28th of July 2024 [for] possession of unlicensed firearm charges but failed to do so. At that time, he was also being sought for murder in KwaZulu-Natal; the suspect will be appearing in court soon on Jeppe’s case, then transferred to KwaZulu-Natal where he will answer for murder and attempted murder.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)