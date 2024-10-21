Woman killed in suspected armed robbery in Phoenix

Paramedics and security officials were called out to Cardham Drive on Monday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal VIP's Gareth Naidoo says they have been told that the woman had been waiting outside her home when unknown suspects opened fire on her.

Naidoo says the suspects allegedly fled the scene with her valuables.

READ: Concern of over rising crime in Eastern Cape

"Upon arrival of KZN VIP Medics, it was found that a female sustained a single gunshot wound, and she was sadly declared deceased on scene.

"The scene was then cordoned off by KZN VIP Medics until police arrived on scene. Circumstances and the motive behind the shooting cannot be confirmed at this time."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)