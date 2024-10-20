Concern of over rising crime in Eastern Cape

Updated | By Bulletin

The Eastern Cape Community Safety Department say it's concerned about the rise of killings in the province.

On Friday night, suspects entered two homes in a yard in Bityi fatally shooting five family members. 


This is the third mass murder case to plague the province in the last two months.


A manhunt's since been launched for the killers. 


The Department's Makhaya Komisa says they condemn the attack.


“MEC Xolile Nqathais making a call on all the people to work with the police and report these brazen criminals so that they can be arrested and account for their actions."


