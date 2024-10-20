Concern of over rising crime in Eastern Cape

On Friday night, suspects entered two homes in a yard in Bityi fatally shooting five family members.





This is the third mass murder case to plague the province in the last two months.





A manhunt's since been launched for the killers.





READ: Five dead in another EC family massacre





The Department's Makhaya Komisa says they condemn the attack.





“MEC Xolile Nqathais making a call on all the people to work with the police and report these brazen criminals so that they can be arrested and account for their actions."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)