Woman killed in N2 cash heist

Emergency first responders say she was shot as the robbers made their getaway.

She was caught in the crossfire of a shooting between security officers and the gang in Silverglen, Chatsworth.

Dhevan Govindasamy, who's with PT Alarms, says they responded to the shootout and witnessed the gunmen trying to hijack a motorist.

"Pedestrians were walking to work, when the suspects tried to hijack the Mercedes, they shot the female and another female that was seated in a taxi - a bullet went through the window and hit her. She was rushed to hospital. One security officer sustained multiple gunshot wounds, but he is stable."





CIT robbery closes N2 in Durban

The robbers bombed a cash van near the NPC cement factory earlier.

Darryl Engelbrecht was caught in the traffic gridlock on the N2, and he walked from his car to the crime scene.

"I did not hear anything because it had already happened, a helicopter was there and I think the security special armed force was there. The suspects had already left the scene - they were in a blue Toyota Corolla and a silver Polo."





