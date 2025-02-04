CIT robbery closes N2 in Durban
Updated | By Newswatch
There
has been a cash-in-transit robbery near the NPC cement factory which has
resulted in a total road closure of roads in that vicinity.
Details are unclear but reports have come through of heavy gunfire and an explosion in the area.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says it is an active crime scene.
"On the N2 between the M7 and the Higginson Highway multiple casualties are being attended to on scene. Security officials and bystanders have been caught in this crossfire.
"The entire freeway has been closed so I'd advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs," said Jamieson.
