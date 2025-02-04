CIT robbery closes N2 in Durban

Details are unclear but reports have come through of heavy gunfire and an explosion in the area.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says it is an active crime scene.

READ: 1 killed in Pinetown cash-in-transit heist

"On the N2 between the M7 and the Higginson Highway multiple casualties are being attended to on scene. Security officials and bystanders have been caught in this crossfire.

"The entire freeway has been closed so I'd advise all motorists to avoid this area at all costs," said Jamieson.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)