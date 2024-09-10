Woman killed in hail of bullets at Sydenham petrol station
Updated | By Nushera Soodyal
A woman has been killed in a shooting incident in Sydenham in Durban.
Emergency first responders say they received calls for assistance at a petrol station on O'Flaherty Road on Tuesday morning.
"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find a female believed to be in her thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body, and unfortunately, she had already passed away," says ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.
"She was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.
"At this stage, the events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However, SAPS were in attendance and will be investigating further."
