Santaco: Motive for KZN taxi boss killing not known
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The South African National Taxi Council says it’s too early to link the
killing of a prominent taxi boss in KwaMashu to industry violence
The South African National Taxi Council says it’s too early to link the killing of a prominent taxi boss in KwaMashu to industry violence
The man was shot and killed outside his home on Nogolantethe Road on Saturday evening.
Police say the family heard gunshots, and when they went to investigate, they saw a car speeding away.
The man died on the scene.
READ: Call for calm after KwaMashu taxi boss gunned down
Santaco KZN spokesperson Sifiso Shangase says many taxi owners are also involved in businesses outside of the sector.
"We would like to convey our condolences to the family of the deceased, and as much as we are not well vested with the reasons and the motives of the killing, we are saying people should cease utilising violence in order to resolve issues amicably in terms of discussions rather than using violence.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Brrrace yourselves! Stacey and J Sbu's top tips to dress for the cool weather
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead with Stacey and J SbuStacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Rassie Erasmus shares how he used the ladies' toilet in Cape Town
"And then I got stage fright!" - Rassie Erasmus.Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago