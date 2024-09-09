Santaco: Motive for KZN taxi boss killing not known

The man was shot and killed outside his home on Nogolantethe Road on Saturday evening.

Police say the family heard gunshots, and when they went to investigate, they saw a car speeding away.

The man died on the scene.

READ: Call for calm after KwaMashu taxi boss gunned down

Santaco KZN spokesperson Sifiso Shangase says many taxi owners are also involved in businesses outside of the sector.

"We would like to convey our condolences to the family of the deceased, and as much as we are not well vested with the reasons and the motives of the killing, we are saying people should cease utilising violence in order to resolve issues amicably in terms of discussions rather than using violence.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)