Two killed in Hammarsdale tavern shooting

The men, who were in their 20s, were drinking with friends on Sunday when they were shot, apparently after an argument sparked by a dispute over a woman.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says two men allegedly confronted the pair on D42 Marine Road at their table in Mpumalanga Township.





"Police responded to reports of a shooting, and upon arrival at the scene, one victim was found next to the fence and the other was found inside the tavern. Both had multiple gunshot wounds. The search for the suspects is ongoing."





