Woman killed after car rolls down Fields Hill embankment

ALS Paramedics says she lost control of the car on the M13 at Fields Hill on Wednesday.

It left the roadway and came to rest on its roof.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says firefighters also attended the scene.





"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a single vehicle had somehow lost control and left the roadway, rolling down an embankment, coming to rest on its roof. Paramedics and firefighters made their way down to the vehicle to assess the scene.

"On arrival at the vehicle, paramedics found a single occupant in the vehicle. A lady believed to be in her sixties had unfortunately sustained major injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for her, and she was declared deceased on the scene.

"eThekwini firefighters and paramedics recovered the lady and used specialised roping systems to bring the patient up the embankment."





