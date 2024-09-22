Woman dies from hypothermia in the N3 snowstorm

A woman, who had been caught in the snowstorm near Van Reenen's Pass, died after suffering from hypothermia.

It is understood that she travelled in a minibus from Johannesburg to KZN, when the vehicle became stuck in thick snow on Friday night, along with thousands of other motorists.

READ: Relief teams assist thousands stuck on N3 after snow blockage

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson says she collapsed at the Merrivale Shopping Centre yesterday, after being exposed to the extreme cold.

"En route to hospital, the patient unfortunately deteriorated and CPR was initiated. The patient was later declared dead in hospital."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)