 Woman dies from hypothermia in the N3 snowstorm
Updated | By Noxolo Miya

As thousands of stranded motorists gradually make their way out of the snow-blocked N3 toll route, one family is mourning the loss of a loved one.  

A woman, who had been caught in the snowstorm near Van Reenen's Pass, died after suffering from hypothermia. 

It is understood that she travelled in a minibus from Johannesburg to KZN, when the vehicle became stuck in thick snow on Friday night, along with thousands of other motorists.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson says she collapsed at the Merrivale Shopping Centre yesterday, after being exposed to the extreme cold. 

"En route to hospital, the patient unfortunately deteriorated and CPR was initiated. The patient was later declared dead in hospital."

