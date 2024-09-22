Relief teams assist thousands stuck on N3 after snow blockage

Relief and recovery operations have been underway since the N3 toll route was reopened last night.

Thousands of people travelling on the national route were trapped their vehicles when snow brought traffic to a halt on Friday.

On Saturday, graders and rescue teams began clearing the area in the vicinity of Montrose in Harrismith.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate and other agencies have been escorting vehicles onto the southbound lanes towards Durban.

Motorists have meanwhile been urged to proceed with caution and drive slowly.

The KZN Transport Department says it is worried there could be others stuck on alternate roads.

The Gift of the Givers was one of the relief teams dispatched to help.

Speaking on Saturday, founder Imtiaz Sooliman said they distributed blankets, hot beverages, and food.

"The roads are impassible, and helicopters can’t fly. Tow trucks can't move. The only possibility is graders. The Gift of the Givers is on site with the Road Traffic Inspectorate and N3 Toll Concession. Our vehicles are there with supplies.

“In addition to that, we have spoken to garages along the N3 that if people come and require assistance, want hot drinks and snacks, we will pay for it. Motorists can make use of that assistance."

