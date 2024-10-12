 WOF: Firefighters on high alert this weekend
WOF: Firefighters on high alert this weekend

Working on Fire says firefighters along with aerial resources and pilots have been placed on high alert this weekend.

It is as a heatwave continues to scorch parts of the country, including the Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape.

In KZN, the warning has been issued for the province's north-western parts.

In a statement, Working on Fire says about 3000 of their members are on standby across the country until Sunday to deal with any fires that may occur.

It is also partnered with Kishugu Aviation which supports its teams and conducts water drops.

In 2024, the organisation says it's responded to over two thousand two hundred wildfires.

It says this has been the most severe fire season since 2017.

