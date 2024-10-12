WOF: Firefighters on high alert this weekend

It is as a heatwave continues to scorch parts of the country, including the Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape.

In KZN, the warning has been issued for the province's north-western parts.

In a statement, Working on Fire says about 3000 of their members are on standby across the country until Sunday to deal with any fires that may occur.

READ: Heatwave sweeps through KZN

It is also partnered with Kishugu Aviation which supports its teams and conducts water drops.

In 2024, the organisation says it's responded to over two thousand two hundred wildfires.

It says this has been the most severe fire season since 2017.

