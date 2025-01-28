WMACA urges no bail in child sex abuse material case
A child protection group has called for bail to be denied in
the case against a Gauteng couple accused of distributing child pornography.
Darren Wilken and his girlfriend, Tiona Moodley, will return to a Randburg court on Tuesday to apply for bail.
Their arrest follows the discovery of more than 10 million illicit videos and images of children in Wilken's Midrand home over a week ago.
The bust follows investigations by international teams.
Miranda Jordan, who is with Women and Men Against Child Abuse, feels the case should be escalated to the high court.
"Given the nature of this crime, granting either access to the internet or an electronic device poses a severe risk of evidence tempering and further distribution of child sex abuse material,” said Jordan.
