Man accused of selling child sex abuse material in court

The 35-year-old appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He was also charged with money laundering after over R560,000 was found at his Midrand home last Friday.

Draped in a branded navy-blue jacket, a grey scarf, tracksuit pants, and black slides, the blonde-haired former real estate agent faced forward and appeared expressionless throughout proceedings.

Prosecutor Given Mbedzi asked the court for a seven-day postponement to allow the state time to probe the origins of the money, which it alleges may be the proceeds of the sale of the illegal visual material.

“The State needs to investigate this amount to strengthen its allegation of money laundering. Since the accused was arrested on [Friday], I submit that the state did not have ample opportunity to verify the allegations of money laundering. If the court grants the state the seven-day postponement, the charges will have been verified.”

The defence rebutted: “My colleague conceded that the state does not know whether there was money laundering…the allegation of schedule five must be triggered by satisfactory information.”

The State further alleged that when asked to explain the origins of the cash, Wilken opted to remain silent.

However, he allegedly told his lawyer that the money was the proceeds of a car sale and other business transactions.

“There was a motor vehicle that was sold. His mother paid over the money. Further money was paid over due to his mother’s company, where he is also a member. There was a lot of cash in the house that was not disputed. My respectful submission is that it’s not an offense to be in possession of cash.”

The State argued that the accused may tamper with evidence should he be released.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe found that denying the state an opportunity to investigate further was not in the interest of justice.

“I do not think it would be in the interest of justice if I were to refuse then an opportunity to do so, particularly if there is a likelihood that should he be released on bail, he might conceal or destroy the evidence.”

Mkhasibe granted the postponement to 28 January for further investigation and possible bail application.