Witness shot dead outside Gauteng court

The 27-year-old man was a witness in an Eldorado Park murder case that was set for trial on Monday.

"It is reported that the deceased was standing outside court, and he was accosted by two armed suspects who shot at him without saying a word.

“He was declared on the scene,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.





