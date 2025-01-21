 Witness shot dead outside Gauteng court
Updated | By Jacaranda FM

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two gunmen who shot and killed a man outside the Lenasia Magistrate's Court, south of Johannesburg.

 

The 27-year-old man was a witness in an Eldorado Park murder case that was set for trial on Monday.

 

"It is reported that the deceased was standing outside court, and he was accosted by two armed suspects who shot at him without saying a word.

“He was declared on the scene,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.


