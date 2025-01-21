Protest-hit Coastal College suspends registration

On Monday, student accommodation owners staged a protest outside the institution, voicing their concern over the financial aid scheme's failure to make payments.

KZN EFF's student command spokesperson, Yaya Mnikwa says this has left some students without a roof over their heads.

"They are demanding that NSFAS must just pay them, which led them to protest the college, stopping students and stopping workers from entering the campus, and then that disturbs the registration," said Mnikwa.

"Now landlords do not want to allow students to occupy their residences since NSFAS did not pay them. You can even see on social media that there are pictures to that matter some of them went Mega City Mall and spent the night."

Mnikwa says they have asked the financial aid scheme to urgently intervene.

"As the EFF student command, we did send an email to NSFAS to warn them that they must try and resolve these issues because if they do not do so, it will leave the student command with no other option but to engage in the revolution."









