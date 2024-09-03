Witness details killing of eThekwini metro cop in court testimony

The man, who has turned state witness, resumed his testimony on Tuesday morning.





Ogle was killed in July last year when he stopped a truck that was going against traffic on the Hans Dettman Highway.





He was unaware that the vehicle had been hijacked.





The witness, who is understood to be an e-hailing taxi driver, told the court he transported four men in his car after they promised to pay him R1,000.





He's testified that, after picking them up in Umlazi, he listened to them discuss their plans to hijack a truck.





The court heard that he was then instructed to tail a truck carrying meat on the M7.





According to the testimony, the driver cut off the goods vehicle - forcing it to stop.





The four passengers then allegedly jumped out and hijacked the truck, after which he drove off but decided to circle back to the scene to see if the job was done.





The witness said he noticed that two of the accused, Mzomuhle Gamede and Phakamani Mlungisi Mpanza, had now taken over the truck, driving it against traffic - and towards a metro police car.





He claimed he became afraid and drove off again to Mayville.





During his testimony, the witness pointed at the three accused who sat quietly in the dock as three of the four passengers he ferried.





The witness told the court that he later heard from Mpanza asking him to fetch him but he refused.





He said he eventually met up with Mpanza, who told him one of his accomplices shot the metro police officer and drove off in the police car.





ALSO READ: