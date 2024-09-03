Two nabbed for murder of elderly man, daughter in Mandeni

The bodies of a 62-year-old man and his daughter were found in the Mangethe area of Mandeni on Monday.





Officers say the man's 57-year-old wife was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.





“Swift investigations uncovered the identities of the suspects and that they were allegedly looking for the deceased’s son whom they accused of having an affair with the girlfriend of one of the suspects,” said KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda.





“Police immediately put an operation in motion, and just after midnight on Tuesday, police pounced on the suspects at residential premises at Majuba area in Mandeni. The suspects were found in possession of two firearms, one being a homemade firearm whilst the other one had its serial number filed off.”





Netshiunda said it's not the only case the suspects are wanted for.





“Prior to them shooting the three victims, the suspects had reportedly kidnapped a man at eMakhwanini area in Mangethe and dragged him to the nearby bushes where they tied him against a tree with a rope and gagged his mouth.





“The suspects reportedly told the victim that they were going to kill people at a particular homestead and then they would kill him last. The victim managed to free himself and reported the matter to the police.”





The pair is due in court on Wednesday.





