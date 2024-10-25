Willies Mchunu to lead MKP in KZN as Mkhwebane joins

"The province of KwaZulu-Natal is very important and strategic because our organisation is the largest political party in KZN after the 2024 general elections,” MK's secretary-general Sifiso Maseko announced on Friday.

"We take this opportunity to announce comrade Willies Mchunu will be a provincial convener.”

Mchunu, who is the former KZN Premier, resigned from the ANC three weeks ago.

Maseko made the announcement at a media briefing in Sandton on Friday afternoon.

The party has also announced former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as its convener in Mpumalanga.

Mkhwebane quit as an EFF member and MP last week, saying she was quitting politics to spend more time with her family.

"Advocate Mkhwebane is a seasoned public servant and true fighter for justice and equal rights, and we can all attest to that,” said Maseko.

"She is the former Public Protector, who was unlawfully removed from her office for confronting the status quo and asking necessary and relevant questions.”

