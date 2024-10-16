Busisiwe Mkhwebane quits EFF

She has also resigned as a Member of Parliament.

In a letter to the party, she says she will be leaving politics to spend more time with her family.

Mkhwebane joined the Red Berets last year after she was impeached by Parliament.

Her decision to leave politics comes days after the High Court in Pretoria, ruled that she is not entitled to a R10 million golden handshake for the time she served as Public Protector.

High Court denies Mkhwebane her R10m golden handshake

Speaking about her decision on the Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh podcast, Mkhwebane revealed she has received offers from various political parties.

"I will see because one has to eat while you have debts. I've got children, but I would have loved to just focus on helping people, especially the Black professionals who are persecuted."

