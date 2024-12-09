Whistleblowers in SA 'not protected enough’
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
As the country marks International
Anti-Corruption Day, a civil society group says whistleblowers in
South Africa don't get the support they deserve.
As the country marks International Anti-Corruption Day, a civil society group says whistleblowers in South Africa don't get the support they deserve.
This year's theme focuses on youth and their fight against graft.
Activists held a demonstration in Durban over the weekend and convened a short conference titled Babita's Long Walk for Justice.
The Durban-born Babita Deokaran was killed outside her Johannesburg home in 2021.
READ: Paraguayan nabbed for drug trafficking at OR Tambo
The Gauteng Department of Health employee had been helping with an investigation into COVID-19 PPE tender corruption.
Yashica Padia of the Active Citizens Movement says whistleblowers are persecuted after speaking out.
"They lose their jobs, they end up with no salary, and sometimes, as in the case of Babita, they're killed, and this is a sad reality. We believe that whistleblowers need to be supported more.
"Government need to speak out more in support of whistleblowers, and whistleblowers must be protected and offered more protection in this country."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
J Sbu's top holiday activities for families
Who else is ready for a summer of fun with the kids? J Sbu shares his to...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Mariah Carey vs Michael Bublé: Who will take the crown?
It’s beginning to look a lot like all we want for Christmas is to give s...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago