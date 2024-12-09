Whistleblowers in SA 'not protected enough’

This year's theme focuses on youth and their fight against graft.

Activists held a demonstration in Durban over the weekend and convened a short conference titled Babita's Long Walk for Justice.

The Durban-born Babita Deokaran was killed outside her Johannesburg home in 2021.

The Gauteng Department of Health employee had been helping with an investigation into COVID-19 PPE tender corruption.

Yashica Padia of the Active Citizens Movement says whistleblowers are persecuted after speaking out.

"They lose their jobs, they end up with no salary, and sometimes, as in the case of Babita, they're killed, and this is a sad reality. We believe that whistleblowers need to be supported more.

"Government need to speak out more in support of whistleblowers, and whistleblowers must be protected and offered more protection in this country."

