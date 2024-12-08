Another Brazilian nabbed for drug trafficking

Police say the 43-year-old Paraguayan landed at the Gauteng airport from Brazil on Friday.





SAPS Spokesperson, Amanda van Wyk says she was taken to hospital where X-rays revealed the presence of foreign objects in her stomach.





"Over a period of 11 years, Mabaso through her meticulous assessment skills and investigative prowess has secured 20 life terms sentences and an additional 200 years for 24 convicted sex predators and GBV perpetrators.





"One of her career highlights include her working on a case of a minor who was raped when she was 6- year-old. The victim did not disclose the sexual incident to her parents because the perpetrator was her uncle.





"When the case landed in Mabaso’s table to assess the child victim, she systematically and patiently obtained the victim’s statement and compiled a competency assessment report which assisted the court to hand down an appropriate sentence.





"Her work resulted in the conviction and sentencing by Scottburgh Magistrates Court of a 50- year-old man after finding him guilty of rape charges . He was handed one life term in prison for rape last year."





