Wet, wet, wet Tuesday across KZN

Forecaster Ayanda Ntsele says there's a level 4 warning in place for the south-eastern parts.

" That alert is only valid for today and the rain is expected to clear from late morning to this afternoon. We also have an alert for damaging wind and waves along the coastline; that alert is only valid for this evening, whereby we're expecting strong to galeforce winds from 70 to 80km per hour and waves of up to about 4 meters tonight into tomorrow mid-morning."

She says the shift from a heatwave over the weekend to stormy conditions - is due to a combination of weather systems.





"Yesterday was the last day of the heatwave, while the cold front system was approaching from the south and as soon as the system started, the colder air was brought into the province, and the heatwave ended."

Motorists are facing some treacherous driving conditions in Durban.

This man has been travelling from Umhlanga to Pinetown.

“It's been a bit nerve wrecking, the roads are wet, slippery, there's sand from construction coming on the road. We cannot see the potholes, so it's very stressful and somewhat exciting."