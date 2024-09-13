Westville man dies following apparent home invasion
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A Westville man who was shot during a suspected home invasion on Thursday has died in hospital from his injuries.
A Westville man who was shot during a suspected home invasion on Thursday has died in hospital from his injuries.
Yesterday, ALS Paramedics were called to the scene on Baden Road, west of Durban.
Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the man, who was in his fifties, sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and had been left in a critical condition.
READ: Suspected hitman killed in police shootout
"He went into the theatre during the night, but unfortunately, due to the circumstances and the injuries he had sustained, he passed away this morning (Friday) in the early hours. SAPS has been updated."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli chats with Jeremy Loops about his new album
"Writing this album has been quite a journey if I am honest. We've all b...Danny Guselli 39 minutes ago
-
VIDEO: "Will you merry me?"
A cute proposal is the one that has kinks in it... this time it was a 't...Stacey & J Sbu 40 minutes ago