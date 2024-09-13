 Westville man dies following apparent home invasion
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

A Westville man who was shot during a suspected home invasion on Thursday has died in hospital from his injuries. 

Yesterday, ALS Paramedics were called to the scene on Baden Road, west of Durban.

 

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the man, who was in his fifties, sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and had been left in a critical condition.


"He went into the theatre during the night, but unfortunately, due to the circumstances and the injuries he had sustained, he passed away this morning (Friday) in the early hours. SAPS has been updated."


