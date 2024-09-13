Suspected hitman killed in police shootout

The man was linked to a series of murders and armed robberies - including cash in transit heists in the province.

He was traced to Welbadacht on Thursday.

The suspect is believed to have been an accomplice to another man who was arrested yesterday in connection with the torture and double murder of his father and his stepmother in Ngwavuma.

The police say the motive for the Ngwavuma killings is suspected to be witchcraft related to a family feud.

At the same time - a team of experts will lead the investigation into the Highflats mass murder that's left seven members of a family dead.

The victims - including three children aged between five and 12 - were shot and killed in their home in Hlokozi last night.

Police suspect a family feud and a business-related spat motivated the attack.

Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the victims were found inside their living room.

"It is reported that neighbours heard gunshot sounds, and when they went to investigate, they found that three women aged 35, 38 and 55 years old and a 48-year-old man were shot and killed. A search for a suspect is already underway. General Mkhwanazi said that he was confident that the police would crack the case."