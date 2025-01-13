Westown Square Development ‘biggest since 2010’

The Westown Square Development has been described as the biggest project since the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Located between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, the project began three years ago to boost KZN's tourism sector.

The Department of Public Works says the first phase of the multi-billion-rand development will wrap up in the next three months.

Minister Dean Macpherson will conduct an oversight visit on Monday afternoon.

He said they have made significant strides since construction began.

"It's already seen R1.3 billion investment in the area since construction began. This is going to see approximately 20,000 residential units being built, and the construction is planned for the next 10 to 15 years, including mixed-use precincts, spaces, shopping centres and other facilities," said Macpherson.

