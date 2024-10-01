 PICS: Wentworth community march for better services at local hospital
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

The management of Wentworth Hospital has been given 48 hours to respond to the demands of local residents who marched to the facility on Tuesday morning. 

Wentworth community march for better services at local hospital 1
Lauren Hendricks

They complained about the level of patient care, staff behaviour and long waiting hours, among other service delivery grievances.

The community, holding placards, said it has had enough of what it claims is the mistreatment of patients.

The marchers, led by the Wentworth Hospital Community Committee, were stopped at the hospital entrance after security guards shut the gates. 

Committee member Deacon Quinton Mantos said the hospital has not had a board for years.

"What we want them to do is to first establish a board so that there is oversight and also to manage all the major areas and the areas that deal directly with the public."  

The hospital's CEO, Tiny Khanyile, accepted their memorandum and assured the protesters that they would try to resolve some of the issues as soon as possible.

“Where it says investigate, that will have to take time, but we promise to do that."  

The community committee said it's hopeful the hospital will meet the deadline.

wentworth marchers hit the streets
Lauren Hendricks
wentworth marchers hold placards
Lauren Hendricks
wentworth marchers at hospital gate
Lauren Hendricks
wentworth marchers memo
Lauren Hendricks

