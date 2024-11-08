 Weekend weather warnings for KZN
Updated | By Newswatch

The South African Weather Service has just issued two warnings for KwaZulu-Natal.

The first Yellow Level 2 alert for Friday afternoon and evening affects the south and western parts of the province and the Midlands.


"Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are expected over the south-western parts of KZN today, which may lead to localised damage to infrastructure, danger to live and livestock as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges," SAWS said in a statement.


A similar warning will be in place for most parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Saturday afternoon. 

