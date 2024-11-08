Weekend weather warnings for KZN
Updated | By Newswatch
The South African Weather Service has just issued two warnings for KwaZulu-Natal.
The South African Weather Service has just issued two warnings for KwaZulu-Natal.
The first Yellow Level 2 alert for Friday afternoon and evening affects the south and western parts of the province and the Midlands.
READ: eThekwini to spend R5.4 million on festive season plan
"Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours are expected over the south-western parts of KZN today, which may lead to localised damage to infrastructure, danger to live and livestock as well as localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges," SAWS said in a statement.
A similar warning will be in place for most parts of KwaZulu-Natal for Saturday afternoon.
Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 8.11.2024 pic.twitter.com/VTn3Eud9EF— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 8, 2024
Updated weather forecast for Friday : 08 November 2024.#saws#weatheroutlook#southafricanweather#EarlyWarningsForAll pic.twitter.com/uofedkp8Ym— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 8, 2024
Show's Stories
-
Remote work: Are you being underpaid for your talent?
Are remote workers getting shortchanged just for living elsewhere?Stacey & J Sbu 43 minutes ago
-
Carol Ofori speaks to cybersecurity expert about Shashi Naidoo robbery
How did thieves access Shashi Naidoo's banking apps and how can we prote...Carol Ofori an hour ago