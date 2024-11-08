eThekwini to spend R5.4 million on festive season plan

Council approved funds for the city's safety ideas at a meeting this week.

eThekwini Municipality says the R5.4 million project will fall under the city's Festive Season Management Plan.

It’s introducing a park and ride service to ease traffic congestion and make it easier for people to get to the beach.

Officials say there are also plans to install additional ablution facilities and improve the maintenance of showers and overall cleanliness.

The City has added that security will be stepped up, and an ambulance service will be stationed along the promenade 24/7.

It says the measures are part of efforts to improve safety and the overall experience for tourists visiting Durban.