Waterloo soccer coach in court for sexual assault of 40 boys
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A rights group is gearing up for a protest outside the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where a school soccer coach is due to appear on charges of sexual abuse.
The 57-year-old man is accused of assaulting 40 boys in the Waterloo area.
He was also reportedly their bible studies teacher.
Shazia Khan of WomanPact says they will be opposing bail.
"Authorities and community leaders must take immediate proactive measures to protect our children. This includes stronger enforcement of the law against sexual violence, education programmes in schools and communities, and establishing a safe place where children can speak up about their abuse without fear.
"It is our duty to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence. Our presence demonstrates that as a community of women, we will not tolerate the abuse of children."
