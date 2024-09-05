Waterloo soccer coach in court for sexual assault of 40 boys

The 57-year-old man is accused of assaulting 40 boys in the Waterloo area.

He was also reportedly their bible studies teacher.

Shazia Khan of WomanPact says they will be opposing bail.





"Authorities and community leaders must take immediate proactive measures to protect our children. This includes stronger enforcement of the law against sexual violence, education programmes in schools and communities, and establishing a safe place where children can speak up about their abuse without fear.

"It is our duty to stand in solidarity with survivors of sexual violence. Our presence demonstrates that as a community of women, we will not tolerate the abuse of children."





