'Soccer coach' arrested for multiple rapes in Verulam
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A man accused of raping four children has been arrested by police in Verulam.
It's reported the 57-year-old suspect abused the boys in the Waterloo area.
It's alleged he was their soccer coach.
"The rape cases were reported yesterday at Verulam SAPS for investigation," says KZN Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.
"Reports indicate that the suspect was assaulted by the community before the police were called. The suspect was conveyed to hospital for medical attention, where he remains under police guard."
