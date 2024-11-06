Waterloo dog dies amid bestiality probe
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The National Council of SPCAs says it is investigating a case of bestiality reported in Waterloo, north of Durban.
It says they were made aware of the alleged incident this week, involving a dog that died due to injuries it suffered during the ordeal in September.
According to information, a man had been caught harassing his neighbour's dog multiple times.
READ: Court postpones case against Limpopo pig farm accused
In a written reply to Newswatch, the Special Projects Unit says they are taking all steps necessary to uncover the matter.
"The investigation is still ongoing, as the incident allegedly occurred in September but was only reported now."
