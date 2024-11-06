Court postpones case against Limpopo pig farm accused

Farm owner Zachariah Olivier and his two employees, Rudolph de Wet and William Musora, allegedly killed Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu before dumping their bodies in a pigsty at Onvervaght farm in Sebayeng outside Polokwane in August.





They are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.





The trio appeared in court on Wednesday for a formal bail application.





"Case for accused number two and three [De Wet and Musora] is postponed to the 18 February 2025 for further investigations, and both accused number two and three are remanded in custody," Magistrate Agnes Phatudi ruled.





READ: Limpopo pig farm murder case postponed to October





Accused number two and three are no longer proceeding with bail applications.





The magistrate also postponed the case against Olivier.





"Accused person, your case has been postponed to 22 November 2024 for formal bail application in the regional court A, Polokwane, and you are also remanded in custody," Phatudi said.





Musora, who is a Zimbabwean national, faces an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act.





Makgato and Ndlovu were allegedly shot and killed when attempting to collect leftovers at the farm.





Ndlovu’s husband, Mabutho Ncube, managed to survive the shooting.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)