Water woes test Durban residents’ patience

Last month, the 53 pipeline was shut down, and Umgeni-Uthukela Water said repair work will be carried out until 22 February.





The utility added the repairs were necessary to improve the water supply to the Umlaas Road Reservoirs.





Areas in Outer West Durban and Umgungundlovu that are supplied by the reservoirs were warned to expect reduced water volumes.





Instead of restricted supply, taps in some homes are dry.





But some residents say they've had no water since last week Wednesday.





" Subsequent to that, there have been no notices from the municipality on actually what is going on and why our reservoir is not receiving any water. Pretty much the same thing happening in Hillcrest. It’s affecting small businesses like hair salons, it's affecting big businesses, and schools can't really deal with no water,” 'said one Botha's Hill resident.





Queensburgh residents have also been up in arms after what they say has been nearly a month without water.





They staged a protest last weekend, demanding that authorities take their situation seriously.





Community activist Thiru Govender says the shortages have disrupted their lives, with some children unable to go to school.





"I'm hoping that the council will take heed of what we are saying. Enough is enough! We need some action. We understand not everything can be achieved, but show us some kind of a plan."





In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality admits it's been battling to keep up with the city's water demand, saying the available supply outpaces it.





It's blamed population growth, vandalism, and ageing infrastructure for the strain on water resources.





Meanwhile, a Durban organisation that provides relief to areas impacted by water shortages says the City needs to make more reliable alternatives available during water outages.





Mohammed Khan of Operation Hydrate says they collect, store, and distribute bulk water to communities that need the precious resource.





"Drinking water is easier to acquire. You can go down to the shops, but the biggest challenge is bulk water, where there is a serious need. This is what we try to focus on to supply the community with. They need bulk water to flush toilets, baths, and drinking water, which can't be used for all that."

