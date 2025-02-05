KZN ratepayers want Ramaphosa to address service delivery

KZN ratepayers say those are some of the key issues they want President Cyril Ramaphosa to address when he speaks to the nation on Thursday.

Ramaphosa will deliver his first State of the Nation Address under the Government of National Unity.

The president's expected to reflect on some of the challenges faced by his administration, and outline plans for the year ahead.

Jay-Lovey Govender, who's with oThongathi Ratepayers Association, says infrastructure in the area isn't properly maintained.





READ: KwaDukuza businesses losing millions due to outages

"We are all in dire states regarding services. Our community has suffered untold misery in the last ten years. What we would like the president to talk about is improving our infrastructures."

Ish Prahladh, who's with the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, says they need a stable supply of water.

"The most important thing is that the reservoirs need to be sorted out and water supply needs to be consistent. Our roads are in deplorable conditions, you can’t even drive cars on the road."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)