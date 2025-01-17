Water woes for some eThekwini residents
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu and Lauren Hendricks
Some eThekwini Municipality residents will have
to brace themselves for a week-long restricted water supply.
Some eThekwini Municipality residents will have to brace themselves for a week-long restricted water supply.
The City says it’s conducting leak repairs on the bulk steel pipeline ranging from the Northdene Reservoir to the Chatsworth 1 Reservoir.
Water restrictions will affect residents supplied from Firwood, Northdene, Shallcross, Klaarwater, and Chatsworth 4 Reservoirs.
The city says it expects to complete its work on Friday, but water is expected to be fully restored over the next seven days.
READ: KwaDukuza residents frustrated by ongoing power outages
In a statement, it adds that water levels, the dependent reservoirs, and the demand may also affect this timeline.
Water tankers will be dispatched to affected communities, including all sections of Umlazi, and Folweni in the interim.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Motorist and tow truck driver nearly get hit on KZN road
The people of KZN were left shocked as to how motorists continue to spee...Carol Ofori an hour ago
-
Video of saltwater crocodile pretending to drown goes viral
A video that shows a saltwater crocodile allegedly pretending to drown a...Carol Ofori an hour ago