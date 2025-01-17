Water woes for some eThekwini residents

The City says it’s conducting leak repairs on the bulk steel pipeline ranging from the Northdene Reservoir to the Chatsworth 1 Reservoir.

Water restrictions will affect residents supplied from Firwood, Northdene, Shallcross, Klaarwater, and Chatsworth 4 Reservoirs.

The city says it expects to complete its work on Friday, but water is expected to be fully restored over the next seven days.

In a statement, it adds that water levels, the dependent reservoirs, and the demand may also affect this timeline.

Water tankers will be dispatched to affected communities, including all sections of Umlazi, and Folweni in the interim.

