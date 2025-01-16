KwaDukuza residents frustrated by ongoing power outages

Some communities have gone three days or longer without power.

They say they have had to throw out food, while their appliances are also bearing the brunt of the constant supply interruptions.

Deon Viljoen from the Dolphin Coast Ratepayers Association says business and local tourism have also taken a knock because of the outages.

"Obviously, a big impact on our residents, which is our primary markets or our primary concerns, but we are involved with our business community as well, and as you know, we are a very big tourism destination.

"So, in guest houses, people left early, people had a bad experience, and said they won’t return. Obviously, the cost and the impact on business has been significant. I think our biggest concern has been the lack of information and the lack of feedback from the municipality."

The municipality says substations serving the southern network areas have been experiencing various issues, including voltage transformer failures, cable blowouts, and overloading.

It says the deputy mayor was out on Thursday afternoon to check on repairs on the latest cable fault, apparently the fifth such incident since Monday.

Technicians are said to be working around the clock to fix the problems.

