Alleged water thief arrested for vandalising Durban pipeline
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A suspected water thief and vandal is behind
bars after allegedly being caught damaging a municipal water pipeline in
Durban.
A suspected water thief and vandal is behind bars after allegedly being caught damaging a municipal water pipeline in Durban.
It is believed the suspect was trying to illegally connect a property in Lamontville on Thursday when he was spotted by locals who alerted eThekwini officials.
The incident is said to have damaged infrastructure.
City spokesperson, Mdu Ncalane, says the structure which the suspect was trying to illegally connect to encroached on the pipeline servitude, which could have been deadly.
READ: Woman arrested in PMB for alleged insurance fraud
"eThekwini Municipality opened a case with the South African Police Service for infrastructure damage. The damage of the water pipeline resulted in the interruption of water supply in Lamontville and surrounding areas on Thursday.
"The eThekwini Municipality teams worked tirelessly to fix the damage caused. We are happy to report that water supply is back to normal."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Keep a watchful eye on your friends this December
As we head into the December holidays, keep an eye on your friends and f...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Durbanite addresses couples in malls during December
Is it appropriate for couples to hold hands while shopping in busy place...Danny Guselli an hour ago