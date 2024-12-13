Alleged water thief arrested for vandalising Durban pipeline

It is believed the suspect was trying to illegally connect a property in Lamontville on Thursday when he was spotted by locals who alerted eThekwini officials.

The incident is said to have damaged infrastructure.

City spokesperson, Mdu Ncalane, says the structure which the suspect was trying to illegally connect to encroached on the pipeline servitude, which could have been deadly.

"eThekwini Municipality opened a case with the South African Police Service for infrastructure damage. The damage of the water pipeline resulted in the interruption of water supply in Lamontville and surrounding areas on Thursday.

"The eThekwini Municipality teams worked tirelessly to fix the damage caused. We are happy to report that water supply is back to normal."

