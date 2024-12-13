Woman arrested in PMB for alleged insurance fraud
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A woman is due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court soon for allegedly trying to obtain a fake death certificate for a child who didn't exist.
She is being held on fraud and bribery charges following her arrest on Wednesday.
Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says she allegedly produced fraudulent documents and tried to submit them.
He says the woman is also accused of attempting to bribe a Home Affairs official with R9 900 and a share of the R50 000 insurance payout.
"Police in Pietermaritzburg arrested a 35-year-old woman when she was questioned about the documents she failed to provide satisfactory responses. Police were called in and she was arrested and she will appear in court soon."
