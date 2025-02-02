Water supply to be restored in KwaDukuza on Sunday

"The lower uThukela River has experienced leaks on the service water pipeline. t had to be shut down in order to allow for emergency repairs to be undertaken."





Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says their teams are trying to fix the leaks.





He says areas including Zinkwazi, Darnall, Lindelani, Blythedale, Glenhills, and Stanger Manor have been experiencing interruptions to their water supply.





"Water levels has dropped below the minimum operating levels which has affected the supply of water to KwaDukuza Municipality. Repairs to the leaks have commenced and it is anticipated that repairs will be completed by 18:00."





