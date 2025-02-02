 Water supply to be restored in KwaDukuza on Sunday
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Water supply to be restored in KwaDukuza on Sunday

Updated | By Newswatch

uMngeni-uThukela Water's explained the reason for water supply disruptions in parts of KwaDukuza today.

water tap
Getty Images

"The lower uThukela River has experienced leaks on the service water pipeline. t had to be shut down in order to allow for emergency repairs to be undertaken."


Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says their teams are trying to fix the leaks. 


READ: SANDF death toll in DRC rises to 14


He says areas including Zinkwazi, Darnall, Lindelani, Blythedale, Glenhills, and Stanger Manor have been experiencing interruptions to their water supply.


"Water levels has dropped below the minimum operating levels which has affected the supply of water to KwaDukuza Municipality. Repairs to the leaks have commenced and it is anticipated that repairs will be completed by 18:00." 


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.