SANDF death toll in DRC rises to 14

The troop died in hospital.





The slain soldiers were serving in the region as part of the SAMIDRC and the United Nations peacekeeping deployment (MONUSCO), working to promote peace and stability.





“The soldiers displayed extraordinary courage in their confrontation with the Rwandan M23 rebels who had attacked their base,” said SANDF’s spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.





On Saturday, the Department of Defence and Military Veteran released a statement revealing all the names of the slain troops, they are as follows:





1. Staff Sergeant William Eddie Cola

2. Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi

3. Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe

4. Corporal Matome Justice Malesa

5. Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani

6. Lance Bombardier Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo

7. Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo

8. Lance Corporal Metse Stansly Raswiswi

9. Rifleman Sebatane Richard Chokoe

10. Rifleman Derrick Maluleke

11. Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele

12. Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi

13. Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe

14. Private Peter Jacobus Strydom





There has been mounting calls from political parties and civil society organisations for the government to withdraw SANDF soldiers following the deadly tensions.





However, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that South Africa will not withdraw its soldiers from the conflict-ridden DRC adding that South Africa is not acting alone but is part of a broader mission involving the United Nations, the African Union, and the Southern African Development Community.





"We had a duty to participate in the AU Peace and Security Council and present South Africa’s position on the ongoing conflict,” he said.

The minister added that the South African government’s main focus is a cessation of hostilities.





“As a troop-contributing country, we have been invited to provide expert input on the situation," he said.