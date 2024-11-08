Water minister says R90 billion needed for infrastructure

She was responding to a written parliamentary question from BOSA.

The party's spokesperson, Roger Solomons, claims there have been attempts by the minister to pass the blame for South Africa’s water supply crisis from her department onto municipalities.

"Municipalities cannot provide water with broken infrastructure and citizens should not be surprised that we have an imminent water crisis in the country.

"It’s been hiding in plain sight and it’s an outcome of a government that is either indifferent to the impact of the lack of reliable water supply or lacking the political will to do something about it."













