eThekwini to carry out more inspections to improve water sup





Officials say they'll be carrying out more inspections and will look at closing water inlets at the Southern Aqueduct to boost pressure.

The city has been responding to complaints from Queensburgh residents who say they're fed up with the ongoing outages.

The municipality says the reduced water flow into the Firwood Reservoir stems from lower supply levels at the Durban Heights Water Treatment Works, which has struggled to increase levels, leaving some areas with minimal or no water.

Some residents say they have been battling without the resource for two weeks now and others say they are tired of complaining.

"We are tired of having the same issue; nobody seems to be getting to the bottom of it. It doesn't seem to be repaired, so it’s getting quite infuriating,” a resident told Newswatch.

"It’s difficult for people, especially the elderly, to fetch and carry water. We want to know why the reservoir is always faulty.

"It used to be two, three days. Now, we have gotten to a point where it’s five to ten days and even fifteen days at most that we have no water. At the prices and stuff we are paying, we are absolutely getting no services for this."





