WATCH: Traffic chaos on N3 Van Reenen Pass

The call comes after a major accident on Thursday morning, wherein a truck jackknifed and obstructed the northbound carriageway.





RTC manager Sharla Harripersadeh says there are heavy delays on the road.





"We have a huge backlog of traffic but one lane has been opened and the traffic is moving but we will have to wait for the backlog to clear.





"No fatalities were recorded."





Harripersadeh adds that there is no timeframe when traffic will be free-flowing.





"Motorists will have to delay their trips for a while, in order for the backlog, but there is no timeframe for the backlog to clear.





"We are currently in the process of removing the truck that had been jackknifed, we should have all the lanes opened very soon."





Earlier, traffic was affected following a multiple-vehicle pile-up near the town of Van Reenen.