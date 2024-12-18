Mixed bag of fuel prices expected in new year

The AA, basing its predictions on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund, says the price of petrol could go up by 11 cents a litre.





The cost of diesel could go down by 3 cents a litre , while illuminating paraffin could be 14 cents cheaper per litre.





"These expected reductions are attributed to lower international product prices observed from the end of the previous month. Although the Rand has not been performing well against the US Dollar for most of the review period, the data indicates that changes in international product prices significantly influence these forecasted reductions, said AA spokesperson, Eleanor Mavimbela.





"It is essential to note that this is mid-month data, and the price outlook could change significantly over the next two weeks before the official January adjustment is announced, especially as the data trends closely towards a different trajectory."





